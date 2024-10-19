Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.84 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.13 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 11.93 ($0.16), with a volume of 273,026 shares traded.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.86.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

