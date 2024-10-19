GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $827.59 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. GateToken has a total market cap of $827.59 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00013282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.56 or 1.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006349 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,006,941 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,006,816.12344742 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.05079325 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,662,074.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.