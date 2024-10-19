Friedenthal Financial Sells 19,659 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

