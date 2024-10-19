Friedenthal Financial Invests $799,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,122,000 after purchasing an additional 873,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 387,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,070.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

