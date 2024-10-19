Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Freshii Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.
About Freshii
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshii
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.