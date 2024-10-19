First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

