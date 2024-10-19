First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,070 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 131.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 97.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,920,000 after buying an additional 2,093,893 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after buying an additional 1,526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

