First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME opened at $228.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.39. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.