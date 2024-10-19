Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.15.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $921.75. 1,422,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $874.61 and a 200-day moving average of $791.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $949.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

