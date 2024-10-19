FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

