Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $6.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.
FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.23 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $367.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
