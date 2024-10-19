Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $6.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.23 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $367.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

