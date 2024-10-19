Family CFO Inc Purchases Shares of 705 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

