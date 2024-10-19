Family CFO Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

