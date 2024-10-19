Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $317.71 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion and approximately $15.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,639.01 or 0.03858618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00041212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,388,141 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

