Ethena Staked USDe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $8.36 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00250517 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,323,044,382 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,243,073,025.3308725. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10836933 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,806,062.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

