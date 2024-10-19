EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $740.17 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $740.17 million and approximately $38.19 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,920,092 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

