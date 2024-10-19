Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.07 billion and approximately $419,094.59 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.87 or 0.00294430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00250903 BTC.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.47932662 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $399,286.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

