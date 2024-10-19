Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $597.36 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,687.42 or 0.03944484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $597.36 million and $7,395.97 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00250592 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,280 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,279.95295166. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,697.481547 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,064.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.