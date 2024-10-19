Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.23 and last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 36518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

