Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 8,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

