Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $107,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.