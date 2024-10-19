Dignity Gold Price Tops $4.95 on Major Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00007251 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $6.43 billion and $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 4.91922991 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

