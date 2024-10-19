D. Scott Neal Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 661,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

