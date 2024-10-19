D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys 3,345 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 14.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

