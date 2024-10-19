Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $395,587.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $395,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.8 %

CYTK stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $110.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $51,277,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

