CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

