Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $392.18. The company had a trading volume of 652,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,413. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

