Comparing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Equitable”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $134.56 million 0.73 N/A N/A N/A Equitable $11.53 billion 1.30 $1.30 billion $3.23 14.24

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.7% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhibao Technology and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable 0 3 7 0 2.70

Equitable has a consensus target price of $48.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Equitable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Equitable 7.87% 87.49% 0.67%

Summary

Equitable beats Zhibao Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

