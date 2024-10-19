Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cognex by 986.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $58,502,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cognex by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,272,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 723,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens raised Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

