Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

