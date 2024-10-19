Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.