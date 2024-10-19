Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 232.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 90,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 264.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 745.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 18.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

