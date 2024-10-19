Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 11,937 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 447.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

