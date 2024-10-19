Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.36. 5,070,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

