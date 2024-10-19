Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

