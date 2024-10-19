Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

