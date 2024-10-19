Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $276.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average of $243.78.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

