Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 159,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,045. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

