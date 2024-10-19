Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 871 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after buying an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 285.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after buying an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.69. 810,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

