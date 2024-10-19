Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,214 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,726. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

