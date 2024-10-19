Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 3,930,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

