Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Reduced by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

