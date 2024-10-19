Bonness Enterprises Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 44.1% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $132,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 66.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Progressive by 84.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Progressive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $251.12. 2,089,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,081. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.81.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

