Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.55. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

