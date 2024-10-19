Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. City State Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,023.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

