Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,545,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 423,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 1,114,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 10,168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 4,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ambev by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 581,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

