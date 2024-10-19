ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,463,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335,170 shares.The stock last traded at $685.66 and had previously closed at $683.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $834.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $916.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ASML by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

