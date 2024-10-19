ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KP Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 3.2 %

ASML stock opened at $723.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $916.47. The stock has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

