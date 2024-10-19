Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

