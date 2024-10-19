Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 30.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.36. 5,758,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

